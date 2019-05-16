|
|
Daniel E. Sweeny, aged 67, passed away on May 8, 2019 surrounded by his family in Torrance, CA of complications related to his hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born in Tucson, AZ on February 15, 1952, Dan was a graduate of Tucson's Salpointe High School, where he ran track and field. He attended the University of Arizona, where he earned both a Bachelors of Arts and a Master's of Fine Arts. Dan moved to Los Angeles in 1986, where he worked in the lumber business until his retirement from Jones Wholesale Lumber Co. in early 2019.
Dan was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Colette, and his two daughters, Keely and Hanna, and his grandson, Ephraim. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his caring spirit, his one-of-a-kind sense of humor, his love of art, music, and USC basketball, and as a friend of Bill for 26 years.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge in Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2019