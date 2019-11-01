|
8/12/1946 - 10/01/2019 Daniel Gregory, born August 12, 1946 in San Pedro, raised in Lomita and resided in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA passed away October 1, 2019 with his family by his side. He worked the waterfront for over thirty years as a longshoreman and as a Marine Clerk just as his father and brother before him. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at the height of the Vietnam war and was slated to go there, but got diverted to Hawaii instead. He will be most remembered by his wry sense of humor and as a kind and generous friend. He enjoyed gardening and was always giving away all his vegetables and aloe plants to family and friends. He is predeceased by his father Joe, his mother Lola, his sister Lorraine and his daughter Amy. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years Connie, children Stacey (Stephen) Nitta and three granddaughters Renee, Morgan, and Mikalah; his brother Joe, David (Joshua) Gregory, Alicia Gregory and grandson Kyle as well as numeorus nieces and nephews. Services are at Green Hills Chapel on November 4 at 11:30AM with inurnment immediately following.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 1, 2019