October 12, 1971 - March 9, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel James Kerr, Jr. announces his passing at the age of 47 years old. Daniel was born and raised in North Torrance and is survived by his mother, Sally Kerr, sister Shelley Benoit and her husband Chris, niece Brandy Coleman and grand nephew Robby Roenfeldt along with uncles, aunts, cousins and numerous friends. He was engaged to Alexandra Davies, his longtime love and soulmate who tragically passed on January 28, 2019. Daniel was Vice President of Dan Kerr Trucking, Inc. and spent his entire career running the family business with his sister. Daniel had a passion for cooking, golfing, surfing, movies and world travel. He was blessed to have spent the past few years traveling the world with Alex. He was a kind man with a big heart and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was best known for his quick wit, charm and sense of humor. Daniel was one of a kind and will never be forgotten. Only Love.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 7, 2019