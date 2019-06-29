|
|
January 9, 1953 - June 24, 2019 It is with deep sadness and a sense of loss that we share the passing of Dan Heller following a brief battle with cancer. He was a lifelong South Bay resident with childhood in Palos Verdes and adulthood in Redondo. His career as the Beverage Manager at the Admiral Risty restaurant spanned 42 years. Dan was an avid sports fan, especially the USC Trojans. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Nancy Heller. He is survived by his sisters, Louanne (Leo) Petty, Linda D'angelo; nephew, Paul (Susana) Holton; niece, Kim Damman and great nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Jordan, Tre'von, Anthony, Sara, Matt, Amelia and Jonah. His family is grateful to his abundance of friends who visited and loved him. He will be missed tremendously but will remain in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from noon-3pm at the Admiral Risty Restaurant.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 29, 2019