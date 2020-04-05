|
|
Daniel Tarkington passed away last week at age 84 in Torrance, California after a short illness.
He is survived by his brother, Booth; his children, Ray, Joanne, Shari; and his grandchildren Cole, Chase, Daniel, Kyle, Raelyn, Charlotte.
Daniel Tarkington was born and raised in Michigan and moved to California with his wife Charlotte over sixty years ago to work on the S&P Railroad until he retired. He spent last year in an assisted living facility in Torrance.
The family will hold a private service at a future date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020