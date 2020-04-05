Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Tarkington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Tarkington

Add a Memory
Daniel Tarkington Obituary
Daniel Tarkington passed away last week at age 84 in Torrance, California after a short illness.

He is survived by his brother, Booth; his children, Ray, Joanne, Shari; and his grandchildren Cole, Chase, Daniel, Kyle, Raelyn, Charlotte.

Daniel Tarkington was born and raised in Michigan and moved to California with his wife Charlotte over sixty years ago to work on the S&P Railroad until he retired. He spent last year in an assisted living facility in Torrance.

The family will hold a private service at a future date.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -