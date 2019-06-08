03/11/1936 - 05/25/2019 Darlene Carlin, 83, of San Pedro, passed away on May 25, 2019 in Bridgeport, Ca. Visitation will be 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Green Hills Mortuary, located at 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 25511 Eshelman Ave., Lomita, CA 90717, with Father Marinello officiating. Burial will follow at Green Hills. Arrangements are by Green Hills. Please join us for a celebration of life reception at Double Tree Grand Ballroom, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro, CA 90731 after the graveside services. Darlene was born in El Monte, CA to Madeline Tinz (Kennedy) on March 11, 1936. She went to school at 7th St. Elementary, Dana Middle and San Pedro High Schools. She married John R. Carlin, Jr., on June 2, 1952 in Flagstaff, AZ. She was a military wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Darlene and her husband John were involved in breeding, raising and showing English bulldogs for many years, it was a passion for both of them. One of their favorite vacation spots was Bridgeport, Ca where she loved watching the deer and feeding the animals. Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Carlin, Jr. Darlene is survived by her children (Jonda Zeller, John J. Carlin, Jay Carlin), grandchildren (Rikki Zeller, Rebecca Lemay, Julia Quinn, Jonathan Zeller, John A. Carlin, Jack Carlin and Carl Carlin), great grandchildren (Joseph, Ronee, Randee, Daniel and David Zeller, and Rylee, Donovan, Raeganne, Ryanne and Devin Lemay) and great great granddaughter Raelee. Memorials may be sent or given to Green Hills Mortuary, 27502 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 (310)521-4455. Published in Daily Breeze on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary