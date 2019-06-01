|
12/27/1937 - 5/8/2019 Darlene Christine Felando passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Butte, Montana on December 27, 1937 and was a longtime resident of both San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Preceded in death by her loving husband Mathew "Mate" Felando. She is survived by her daughter Tiffany (Ron) Rados, and grandchildren, Matthew Rados and Jackson Rados. Private services were held Saturday, May 18th, 2019 under an intimate garden pergola at Green Hills Mortuary, followed by a lunch at Trumps Cafe. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of Darlene's chosen foundations, where she was proudly a member, spcaLA Friends for Life at spcaLA.com, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016 or The Humane Society of The United States at 1255 23rd Street, NM, Suite 450, Washington DC 20037 or humanesociety.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 1, 2019