Darlene Mary Tillman

Darlene Mary Tillman Obituary
February 4, 1947 - May 5, 2019 Born in Minneapolis Minnesota on Feb. 4, 1947 and passed away on May 5, 2019 after a brief illness. Daughter of Audrey and Chauncey Tillman (D). Darlene was an unselfish and devoted friend to many as well as a special education teacher and aide. She spent her life in the service of disadvantaged and challenged children. She will always be remembered and loved. Fly free - wonderful friend Graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, 11:00am on Friday, May 17, 2019 with a Celebration of Life to follow at Lomita - Harbor City Kiwanis Club, 24822 Narbonne Ave. Lomita, CA.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 12, 2019
