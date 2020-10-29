Darline Bouffard

May 17, 1940 - October 6, 2020 Darline Faye Bouffard, age 80, passed away on October 6, 2020, at her home in Carson, California after a short illness. A private Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was united in marriage to Ernest Bouffard on April 4, 1969, a union that lasted 51 loving years. Together they were blessed with five children, Tina, Jeffrey (Deceased), Michael, Dzidra and Ernestina (Deceased). She will be deeply missed by her children, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Above everything, Darline cherished family. She leaves behind a legacy of honorable men and strong women. She lived her life by faith, exemplifying the traits of a Godly woman.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store