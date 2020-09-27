Darrell Cole

June 30, 1934 - September 11, 2020 Darrell Eugene Cole lost a quick, fierce battle with cancer on Friday, September 11, 2020 at age 86. If you were not friends with him, it is only because you haven't met. A 20-year resident of Palm Desert, he spread joy and laughter through frequent pranks and his generous spirit, and always had a funny story to share. Darrell was born on June 30, 1934 in Taft, California to Arnold and Margaret Cole. He was a Longshoreman for most of his career at the ports of LA and Long Beach, California and Astoria, Oregon. As an avid golfer, he played courses around the world. He also was an endurance athlete who enjoyed cycling. Darrell is survived by his brother, Jim Cole of Lomita, California and four children: Pam Bennett of Lake Elsinore, Dennis Cole of Sacramento, Jeff Cole of Hemet, and Tiffany Lynch of Thousand Oaks. He has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He attended local schools in Lomita and graduated from Narbonne High School, where he excelled in gymnastics. A celebration of life is postponed. In lieu of flowers, a donation to American Red Cross would be appreciated.





