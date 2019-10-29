|
|
March 14, 1963 - October 26, 2019 Darryl Jude Munn, born March 14,1963 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 26, 2019 after battling a long illness. Darryl was born and raised in San Pedro, CA. He is survived by his sisters, Margie Jaramillo, Char Hilton and Dale Munn; brother, Marshall Munn; aunts, Lupe Villareal, Irene Munn and Eva Lucero; Godfather Filimon Lucero, God Children Kristi Rivera and Frankie Rios in addition to many nieces, nephews and extended family. Donations can be made to any animal rescue of your choice. A celebration of life is pending.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 29, 2019