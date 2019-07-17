|
10/30/1934 - 07/07/2019 Daryl Richman has gone home to be with the Lord at age 84. He passed away peacefully in San Pedro, CA, amongst family on Sunday, July 7, 2019, following a yearlong battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Allayne who passed on in 2003, his parents, Martin and Ada Richman and brothers, Merwin and Robert. His surviving siblings include brothers, Don, Lorne, Walls and Jerry and sisters, Jane Fiebick and Janet Edmonds. He leaves behind three daughters, Carolyn Harris, Valerie Richman, and Kathleen Mayo and her husband, Keith. Daryl had three grandchildren, Rachael, Zachery, and Bradley, as well as one great-grandchild, Maya. Daryl was born and raised on a farm near Tower City, North Dakota. He graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, then went on to attend and graduate from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, CA. He then pastored for several rural churches in Virginia. Soon he was led to begin a faith based ministry working with students at the University of Virginia. This led to Daryl and others establishing the Center for Christian Study in Charlottesville, VA. In his later years, God led him to minister in places Banda Aceh, Indonesia after the tsunami, Ground Zero, New York after September 11th, and he also made several trips to Turkey where he shared the love of God with people there. He spent his later years in San Pedro, California sharing the word of God for as long as he was able to. He was an active member of Ocean View Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held in San Pedro, CA, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Ocean View Baptist Church. Daryl was much loved and will be missed by many. He will be laid to rest along with his wife at Greenwood Cemetery in Tower City, North Dakota. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
Published in Daily Breeze on July 17, 2019