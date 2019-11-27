Home

David C. "Blackie" Heredia David Heredia passed away on November 8, 2019. He was a longshoreman for 39 years. Born in Gardena, CA, he attended Denker Ave Elementary and graduated from Gardena High School. He served in the Army from 1951-1954. Survived by his wife, Rosalie; sons, Joseph, Jason, David and, Adrian; daughters, Jennie, Carolyn, and Madeline; granddaughters, Markey, Erica, Juliette, Jessye and Olivia; grandsons, Jason, Anthony, Jacob and Julian; nephews, Victor, Larry, Jacob, Daniel, David, Eric and Mickey, nieces, Cathy, Sara, Janie and Sandra and his brothers, Daniel and Mario. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 27, 2019
