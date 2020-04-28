|
09/27/1925 - 04/03/2020 David Clarence Breeding passed away on April 3rd, 2020, at his home in Rolling Hills Estates with family at his bedside. David was the son of Clarence Lucas Breeding and Frances Folsom Stevens of Edinburg, Indiana. He was 94 years old. David was preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth and Mary Sue, and son-in-law, Donald. David is survived by his loving wife Marilyn of almost 70 years; his daughter, Rebecca of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Judith of Seattle, Washington; and seven grandchildren. Growing up on a farm in Edinburg, Indiana, he was convinced that farming was not his choice for a career, and he began taking flying lessons. After a short stint in the Army - stationed at Fort Leavenworth - he graduated from Purdue with an electrical engineering degree and a private pilot's license. After graduation, he began working for Frigidaire in Dayton, Ohio, where he was involved in the development of refrigeration for railroad cars. Moving to Bendix in South Bend, Indiana, he was project manager for the design and testing of electro-mechanical nose wheel steering for airplanes. The family settled in Rolling Hills Estates, California, in 1958, when David joined the staff of Ramo-Woolridge in the Inertial Guidance Department. The company held the contract to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles for the Air Force. He first participated in the THOR program and ended with the PEACE KEEPER, retiring in 1986. His last thirteen years with what was then TRW, he enjoyed flying daily to work at Norton Air Force base in San Bernardino. David was loved by all; his strong will, warm heart, love of family and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Plans to celebrate his life will be announced post Coronavirus social limitations.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 28, 2020