Nov. 5, 1929 - Oct. 25, 2020 David Joseph Tapp, 90, of Manhattan Beach, California, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2020. He was born November 5, 1929, in Batavia, New York, the son of Percy Tapp and Mae Gay. He served honorably in the US Army as a Medic for two years. In 1953 he moved to California where he met the love of his life, Elma "Sam" Blankenship, who became his wife in 1954 and moved to Manhattan Beach in the late 1950's. David enjoyed motorcycles, photography, road trips and camping with his wife throughout the USA in their recreational vehicle. They lived life to its fullest. David is survived by his brother, Ron, and wife, Keiko. At the request of David, there will be no services. His ashes will be scattered off the coast of Manhattan Beach in the same area where his wife who preceded him was laid to rest. Instead, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in his memory and think of him the next time you are in good company. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.


Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 13, 2020.
