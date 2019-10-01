|
April 28, 1955 - Sept. 26, 2019 David Lee Warren, of San Pedro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Resident of San Pedro for over 30 years, David had a special presence in the community. Channeling his love of sports and his passion for working with youth, he poured his whole heart into mentoring many of his students and was loved by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:30 am at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. Those whose lives David touched are welcomed to attend. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks for the prayers and well wishes. For a complete Obituary please visit www.GreenHillsMortuary.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 1, 2019