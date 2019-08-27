|
09/10/1931 - 08/13/2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of David Jojola Martinez on August 13, 2019 at the age of 87. David is survived by: his wife Pearl; son Steven & daughter-in-law Diana, son David, son Larry Martinez; Grandson's Mitchell, Adam, Brandon, Danny and Anthony; Sisters Julia Menes & Ruby Ortega; Sister's-in-law Bea Herrera and Gerry Ruiz; and numerous nieces and nephews. David was born on September 10, 1931 in San Pedro California to Ysidro Martinez and Seferina Jojola Martinez. He was one of nine children. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War, serving time in Korea and Germany. He was an amazing artist! You may know him from his handmade life size wood holiday decorations hanging on his home that was also decorated with the most beautiful landscaping also done by David. He loved his grandchildren and you would often find him tending the garden with both Mitchell and Adam. The services will be held at Saint Margaret Mary Church on August 31st. The viewing is at 9 a.m. with a funeral mass following at 10 a.m. with reception afterward. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite veteran's or City of Hope Urology charity in his name.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 27, 2019