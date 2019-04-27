|
David Nelson Byrne, Sr. David Byrne passed away peacefully at his home in El Segundo, CA Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Patterson, N.J., on September 24, 1941 to Roy and Mary Byrne. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Goddard; sons, David Byrne, Jr, and Michael Byrne; daughter, Kathleen Williford (Craig); stepson, Seth Goddard (Lisa); grandson, Oliver; and three younger siblings, Carol Lass, Steve Byrne, and Andy Byrne. David was raised in Newtown and attended the United States Air Force Academy, graduating in 1963. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1963 to 1967 and supported combat operations in the Vietnam War with honors as a commander of a C-130. David spent his career as an aerodynamic engineer with the Skunk Works at Lockheed-Martin, where his expertise contributed to many significant cutting edge projects. In his spare time, he helped others as a flight instructor of small aircraft and gliders. David and Marjorie spent their retirement traveling the world extensively, playing tennis, walking the beach, and reading. A memorial service will be held at the US Air Force Academy on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the US Air Force Academy Endowment, 3116 Academy Drive Suite 200, USAF Academy CO 80840-4475, usafa.org/give; or in support of the hospice staff at VITAS Healthcare of Torrance, Calif., 990 West 190 Street, Suite 550, Torrance CA 90502. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com
