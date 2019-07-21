|
Born Debra Montoya to Juan Montoya and Cora Wight, Debbie died of ovarian cancer. For nearly three years, she tried to overcome the disease before finally succumbing to it at the age of 59. She died in her own home surrounded by her family. Debbie grew up in Lawndale and lived much of her adult life in San Pedro. She loved the beach, walks, road trips, gardening, old movies, and spending time with her family. She was also a very kind gentle person. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Jana; son, Stephen; sister, Sylvia (Tom); brother, Michael; nephew, Corey (Jesse); stepdaughters, Erin (Andy), Shannon and Meghan (David) and numerous other friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and her nephew, Tommy McGee.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 21, 2019