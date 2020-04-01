|
Deborah Wasilak, age 62, of Cary, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born in Chester, VA., she was the daughter of the late Robert "Bobby" Goyne, and Gladys Sharp. She was not preceded in death by anyone in her immediate family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, with a charismatic personality that attracted lots of friends. She loved to volunteer her time and efforts, was an avid writer, and loved to paint using the watercolor medium. Debbie was unwavering in her Christian faith, and loved the Lord. Her greatest passion in life was her family, and most importantly, her daughter, Mary. She is survived by her husband, John M. Wasilak; her daughter, Mary A. Wasilak; a sister, Sammie Leary; and a brother, Bert Goyne. Debbie graduated from Thomas Dale High School (Chester, VA), and received a B.A. in English from Hollins University (Roanoke, VA). Debbie met her husband, John, 28 years ago in Hermosa Beach, CA. They were married for 22 years, and had a baby girl (Mary), whom she was most proud of. Debbie worked at Capital Group in L.A. as a financial writer, and also did freelance work for several large companies including Mattel, where she wrote the "40th Anniversary of the Barbie Doll" release. John, Debbie and Mary lived in Cary, N.C. for 16 years, after relocating from Redondo Beach, CA in 2004. While in Cary, Debbie continued freelance writing. Eventually she took a full-time content writer position with the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, where she was one of the firm's most beloved employees and where she finished her writing career. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Rev. Scott Harding officiating, and can be watched live by going to www.jtmorriss.com and clicking on the obituary link for Deborah Wasilak. After the coronavirus pandemic subsides, there will be a "Celebration of Life" in Cary, NC. If you're interested in attending, please email jwasilak1@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Father's House Church, 6299 McClellan Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111, in memory of Deborah Wasilak. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 1, 2020