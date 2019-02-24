Home

 Ms. Debra Ann Brown passed away at Centinela Hospital on February 11, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1968. Debra graduated from Inglewood High School in the class of 1986. She was a very good student and supported the local team by offering her great spirit for the Sentinels. In her professional career, she worked for the Food and Drug Administration as a seafood inspector for a number of years, and finally ended her working career as a security officer with Kaiser Permanente. Debra never married and did not have children, but is survived by her 2 older brothers, Aaron and Robert Brown of Inglewood. Please sign the guest book at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 24, 2019
