9/14/1936 - 1/19/2019 Delores Louise "Dee" Wurzer peacefully passed away at her home on January 19th in Torrance, California at the age of 82. Dee was born on September 14, 1936 in Carroll, Iowa to Hilda and John. Following graduation from Keumper High, she briefly worked for Bank of Omaha in Nebraska before joining her brothers Dennis and Bob in California. Dee studied at the University of Omaha and El Camino College, and later worked as a Manager at Xerox Corporation for ten years. She finished her career at Ward Davis Associates, where she spent 31 years before retiring in 2012. To family, friends and beyond, she was deeply loyal, kind and giving. Opening her home, mind and heart to anyone who needed anything. Dee is survived by her son Richard, sisters Betty Sabus of Urbandale, IA, and Marlene Webber of Walnut Creek CA, and brothers John of Minneapolis, MN and Dan (Irene) of Farmington, MN and a sister-in-law Lynne Wurzer of Tacoma, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, Hilda Frances and John Henry Wurzer; her sisters Rosemary Willenborg and Joan Willenborg; and her brothers Leon, Dennis, Bob and Hank. She follows her cherished Mother to where she knows she is. Funeral Services will be held at Green Hills Historic Church, Friday, February 8th, from 10-11am. The viewing from 9:30-10am. Family and pallbearers may arrive at 9:20. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dee's life. Deacon James "Jim" Egnatuk will officiate the ceremony. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Green Hills Memorial Park 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.