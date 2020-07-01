January 23, 1943 - June 25, 2020 Dennis Paul Jaconi, husband, father and grandad, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susie and brother Marty Jr. Dennis was born in San Pedro, the second of five children of Sally and Marty Jaconi. He attended Mary Star of the Sea and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1961. Dennis was a real-life MacGyver. He could take apart and rebuild just about anything. He loved skiing, camping, fishing, and anything outdoors really. Above all, he was a storyteller, able to captivate an audience for hours. Dennis lived a life on the water. From diving for coins off the Avalon pier as a kid to a career in marine environmental services up and down the California coast. Later in his career, he founded Sundance Services, a marine clean-up and construction company in San Pedro. Dennis struggled with Parkinson's disease over the past 10 years, but that didn't keep him from enjoying his life in the community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club, a place dear to his heart for over 70 years. Dennis is survived by his wife, Kelly; sister, Tina; brother, Brian; son, Denny; daughter, Trina; son-in-law, Paul and their mother, Karen, along with two grandchildren, Desmond and Felix, and nieces and nephew. His ashes will be spread at sea in a small private ceremony. If you would like to share memories you may email his son Denny Jaconi Jr. at dennyjaconi@gmail.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store