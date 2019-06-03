|
July 11, 1949 - May 11, 2019 Dennis R. Romero age 69 Lived in Manhattan Beach, CA. Passed on May 11, 2019 of a Cardiac Arrest while, visiting friends in the Philippines. He's survived by Rose E. Romero Mother, Rick Trujillo and, Ross R. Romero Brothers, Eunice L. Burdon Sister, 2 Sister in Laws, 5 nieces & nephews, 6 great nieces & nephews, 1 great great niece. Join us at the Celebration of Life Date June 23, 2019, Time 2:30pm, Place Sociedad Jose Marti 12141 S. Prairie Ave, Hawthorne, CA. If, attending RSVP. Email eunice.moore1@yahoo.com
Published in Daily Breeze on June 3, 2019