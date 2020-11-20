Dennis "Red" Leon Roth, age 81, passed away on November 17, 2020, succumbing to a hard fought battle against leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan; his son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Chamelyn; grandchildren, Tori, Brodie, and Jonah; his daughter, Julie; son-in-law, Brian, and their soon-to-be-born daughter; his son, James and fiancee, Vivian; as well as his sisters, Marilyn Austin of Williamsburg, IA, Betsy Benner of Saint Peter, MN; and many loving nieces and nephews. Born August 3, 1939, in Mason City, IA, Red received a degree in Engineering from Iowa State University and was promptly drafted to serve his country, ending up in the biological warfare lab at Fort Detrick, MD. After his service, Red sought his American Dream out west, moving to Southern California and fully exploiting its natural resources through his many hobbies: skiing, beach volleyball, backpacking, white water rafting, photography, gardening, bird watching, and reading. After enjoying decades of a robust bachelor lifestyle, Red met his future wife, Susan, both employees of the City of Los Angeles, at City Hall East. He became an instant father to Susan's son from a previous marriage, Anthony Timothy Perez, who, upon adoption, chose both Red's surname and first name, becoming Michael Dennis Roth. Red retired from Los Angeles City's Department of Transportation with thirty-six years of service to begin his second career as stay-at-home dad for his younger children. He spent many years chaperoning countless field trips, volunteering with the Boy Scouts, coaching with the Mira Costa High School boys' basketball team, and volunteering with the VIP program at LAX- all of which brought him much joy and provided ample opportunities for him to regale friends and strangers with his many stories and quips. Red led an admirably full life: quitting his job to backpack across Europe for a year, hiking the Mount Everest base camp, identifying over 600 species of birds around the world, receiving acknowledgement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his many years working traffic control (he was never afraid to ticket and tow an entitled limo driver), and building a beautiful home for his family in Manhattan Beach, CA. Red was a remarkable and unique character, well-loved by his community, friends, and family both in America and Taiwan; so memorable that he was the only person his 98-year-old mother-in-law suffering from dementia could recognize and name on sight. A virtual service will be held for Red on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 2:00pm via Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/2187952724
). A drive-by memorial will take place the following day at the Roth family home in Manhattan Beach where guests will be welcome to take a book from his extensive library.