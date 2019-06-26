|
05/30/1961 - 06/18/2019 Dennis passed away June 18, 2019. He was born May 30, 1961 in Zadar, Croatia. Dennis is survived by his parents, Bruno and Senia Spanjol; brothers, Anthony and Bruno; nieces, Samantha and Sierra; nephews, Matthew, Bruno, Michael and Blake, as well as numerous Uncles, Aunts and Cousins, Here and abroad. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church of Brbinj, Dugi Otok, Croatia (in care of Senia Spanjol). A funeral mass will be offered on Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church, followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 26, 2019