April 9, 1937 - July 3, 2020 Denzil Leon "Mike" Claypool passed away peacefully from complications related to Parkinson's Disease on July 3, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas, to his parents, Denzil and June Claypool. Like many families during the depression and WWII era, the family moved many times, until finally settling in Redondo Beach, CA. Mike attended local schools and was a proud graduate of Redondo Union High School. As a teenager in the 1950's, Mike enjoyed playing sports, being a part of the burgeoning South Bay surf scene, and driving the exotic sports cars being sold in his father's short-lived, but exciting, automobile dealership. After doing his part by serving in the Army National Guard, Mike became a master roofer, building roofs throughout the South Bay with his brother John's company, Claypool Roofing. Although Mike loved playing all sports, his true passion was golf. Watching, playing, coaching and talking about golf were his favorite pastimes. He was a proud member of the El Camino College golf team, and was even prouder that he could still shoot in the 70s for many decades afterwards. One of the highlights of his life was the opportunity to work for Todd Pallis's Plaza Golf shop in Torrance. During his 22 years working there as a sales clerk, he spent his time telling tall tales with the best of 'em, and providing expert golfing tips and advice about the latest equipment. Upbeat and personable, Mike was well-liked and always enjoyed spending time with his many friends. Mike also loved to read, watch movies, and listen to music, especially the jazz of his youth. He was a loving brother to sisters, Jane Claypool Miner (deceased) and Anne Claypool Seislove, and to his brother, John Claypool. Uncle Mike was also a kind and cheery uncle to his many nephews and nieces. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made online to https://yourcaringhouse.org/donate-now-2/
