Diana Elizabeth (Pontorno) (Kramer) Archibald June 5, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2020 Diana passed away peacefully, in the presence of her daughters, in her home in El Camino Village, CA, after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer. She was 91. Diana was born at home in Queens, NY. The middle of three children, she was raised by her Italian-born father, Anthony Pontorno, and her mother, Elizabeth (Grabowska) Pontorno, the daughter of Polish immigrants. In 1948 she married Paul Kramer. They moved to the South Bay in 1955. In 1976, Diana married the love of her life, Ed Archibald. Between them they juggled sixteen children from their first marriages. Together they started AnD (Archie and Diana) Office Supply, which Diana ran for sixteen years. In addition to their full-time jobs they bought and managed three apartment complexes. After their retirement, Ed and Diana spent many happy weekends browsing at garage sales, often buying toys and other gifts for their children and grandchildren. Diana loved children, especially babies. She brought a number of people into our family, and was called "Grandma" by many unrelated children. Diana loved doing things for other people; many South Bay residents and children with cancer are the happy recipients of the more than 3,000 baby blankets and chemo caps she crocheted. She was a hard worker. That was apparent in everything from her immaculate house and garden to all of the effort she put into running the office supply store. Her strong work ethic was a good model for her children, who inherited it. In recent years she loved her card-playing ladies. Diana was generous and thoughtful, fun and funny, a good organizer, money manager, and friend, an excellent cook, and a loving mother. She will be missed. Diana was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Catherine Leslie; brother, Allen, and her beloved husband, Ed. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy; son, Paul; daughter, Kathy (Mike); son, Richard (Teri); and five grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Covenant House California for Homeless Youth, or the Tree People.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store