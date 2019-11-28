|
|
Diana (Dee Dee) Lorraine Satoris June 18, 1944 - November 19, 2019 Beautiful, loving, and caring mother, Diana (Dee Dee) Lorraine Satoris answered the Lord's calling on November 19, 2019. During her time of passing, she was surrounded by a group of wonderful and caring people. She was 75 years old. Dee Dee was born on June 18, 1944 at Loma Linda Hospital to Hilario and Nina Aldape. At Holy Family Church in Wilmington, Dee Dee was baptized, had her first communion, and confirmation. She graduated Bishop Montgomery High School Class of 1962. She worked at the Harbor View House in San Pedro where she met Jerome L. Satoris, whom she married on July 23, 1967. They had two sons and moved to Pennsylvania in 1970 until her husband passed away on November 25, 1977. She moved back to the South Bay to be closer to her family. She attended L.A. Harbor College where she made the Dean's List. She went on to obtain her B.A. degree from CSULB in 1985 where she was also employed as a Testing Administrator. She retired from CSULB to help care for her elderly parents. Later on she took a part time job at the Psychic Eye to stay active. Mom was a great cook. She enjoyed cooking food as much as she enjoyed eating it. She had a passion for art and music, and loved being in her garden with her rescued pets. Mom was the most giving person I have ever known. Always willing to have less if that meant someone in need could have more. Never forgetting what it was like to be poor. I will miss you deeply momma bear and I look forward to the day we will be together again. 'Your Loving Son, Matt" She is survived by her sisters, Rita, Hanretty, and Ann Aldape; her sons, Daniel and Mathew Satoris, along with three grandchildren. Viewing will be at Green Hills Mortuary on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Funeral Service will be at American Martyrs Church in Manhattan Beach on December 12, 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to the or a worthy cause of your choice.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 28, 2019