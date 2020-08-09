Diane Denney-Winthrop

09/27/1951 - 08/04/2020 September 27, 1951 - August 4, 2020 On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Diane Louise Denney-Winthrop, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer, at the age of 68 years. Diane was born September 27, 1951 to the late Maurice and Agnes (Barrenbrugge) Denney of Fort Recovery, Ohio, and was a graduate of Fort Recovery High School, Class of 1969. After a cross-country move to Los Angeles in 1978, she worked as a legal secretary, where she met her future husband Kenneth Winthrop, whom she married in 1981. Diane and Ken raised their family in Playa del Rey and Manhattan Beach, CA. Diane was a devoted mother, supporting her children through their many activities, and spent countless hours as a room mom, team mom, Girl Scout leader, and board member. Diane was an avid quilter, and hardly met a piece of fabric she didn't like. Diane enjoyed her time with The Moonlight Quilters, making quilts for many charities such as the Quilts of Valor Foundation, who awards quilts to American veterans. Diane and Ken spent their later years together traveling the world from Italy to France and Hawaii. After the unexpected death of her husband in 2018, Diane moved solo across the country on an adventure to The Villages, Florida to be near her grandchildren and made great new friends there. Diane will forever be remembered by her surviving family: her daughter Alyssa (Rich) Meggison and grandchildren Ethan, Laylana, Declan, and Rocco of Spring Hill, Florida; sons Matthew (Leah) Winthrop of Barrington, Illinois, and Andrew Winthrop of Tustin, California; sister Elizabeth (Barry) Jones of Hillsboro, Ohio; brother Michael (Suellen) Denney of Rochester, Indiana; sister-in-law Patricia Denney of Fort Recovery, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Maurice Denney of Fort Recovery, Ohio; brother Dennis Denney also of Fort Recovery; and most recently by her cherished husband of 37 years Kenneth Winthrop of Manhattan Beach, CA. A private burial with the family will take place on Saturday, August 29, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Ft. Recovery, Ohio. Friends may call upon the family on August 29 between 2:00 and 4:00 pm at Sanderell Hall of St. Joe Church, 1689 St. Joe Road, Fort Recovery, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206.