September 12, 1941 - May 10, 2020 Diane Johnson lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved collecting Garfield, miniatures for her doll houses, Stephen King, trips to Hawaii and Morro Bay with her husband, and most of all spending time with her family. Diane lived her last 9 years with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wayne; daughter Jan (Vince); son Doug (Kari); 5 grandchildren Chris, Kyle, Lauren, Bradley and Eric; and sister, Judy. Services will be held at McWane Family Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, at 3:00 p.m.


Published in Daily Breeze on May 28, 2020.
