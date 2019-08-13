|
|
Diane Louise Smith (Chinery) July 4, 1949 - August 5, 2019 Diane was born in Toronto, Ont. Her father was the golf pro at Chedoke Golf Course in Hamilton, Ont. She grew up on the course and developed into a scratch golfer. Her mother died when she was 7 years old and father when she was 15. She then moved to Barrie, Ont to live with an aunt. In 1971 she met her husband, Rick, while traveling Europe with her best friend Donna. They married June 24, 1972 in Toronto and immediately moved to Long Beach, CA. Diane and Rick settled in Rancho Palos Verdes in 1978 where they raised their family. She enjoyed spending her days tending to her large backyard which at times included horses, dogs, and chickens. She was very active in the community including: CHOA, Bob Hope USO, Alta Sea, and Tiger Squadron. Survived by husband, Rick; sons, Lee and Brian; daughter Audrey; and grandchildren, Mara, Charlie, Brandon, Hayden, Ruby, Madeline, Xavier, and Maximus. Diane was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We loved her so much and she is dearly missed. Service will be held 11AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Peters Episcopal Church in San Pedro.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 13, 2019