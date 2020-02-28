|
February 06, 2020 Diane Carole Lund was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother. She cherished being called Grammie and brought a smile to all her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Christopher Geoffrey Ferman, Tiffany Rae Lund O'Hare, and Carrie Beth Ferman Smith. Her grandchildren (by order of birth) include Austin Miles O'Hare, Tristan Jeffrey Lund, Braeden Victor Ferman, Hanna Elizebeth Ferman, Zeffrey Earl Ferman, Abigail Carole Elsie Smith, and Logan John George Smith. She loved her step grandson Hugo. Over the past twenty years she has been loved by her daughter-in-law, Betsy Lynn Ferman (Christopher's wife) and enjoyed passing the time with her son-in-law, John Barry Smith (Carrie Beth's husband). Diane Carole Lund: Loved by her family and friends, she will be remembered as: A Wonderful Mother who was Witty and Wise, Loving and Selfless; Her Angelic Voice was matched by her Heart of Gold.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2020