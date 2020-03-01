Home

Dec. 10, 1959 - Feb. 26, 2020 Diane Marie (DiBernardo) Johnson passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 60 in San Pedro where she was a lifetime resident. Diane is survived by her husband, Cory Johnson; parents, Cathy and Libby DiBernardo; brothers, Mike, Fred (Louisa), Paul, and Patrick (Sue); aunts, Josephine DiBernardo and Emidia DiBernardo; uncles, Carmine and Fred DiBernardo; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 1, 2020
