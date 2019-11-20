Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Spinosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane (Batina) Spinosa


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane (Batina) Spinosa Oct. 28, 1939 - Nov. 15, 2019 Diane (Batina) Spinosa, a lifelong resident of San Pedro, CA, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was 80 years old at the time of her death. Diane graduated from San Pedro High School in the Winter Class of 1958. After graduating, she attended dental hygenist school. In 1961 she married Sal Spinosa and remained in love with him for 58 years. In 1964 her son, Guy, was born followed three years later with the birth of her daughter, Julene. When her children were born, she became a fulltime stay-at-home mom. Diane was extremely talented. There was nothing she couldn't do: paint, draw, dance, sing, sew, bake; the list was endless. In recent years Diane started the San Pedro Chapter of the Red Hat Society, The Cranberry Tarts, where she reigned as their queen. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family at family events or at San Pedro High Football games. In addition to her husband Sal, Diane leaves behind her children, Guy (Shari) and Julene along with her grandchildren: Victoria, Mike, and Giovanna. She is survived by her brother Antone, sister Mary Ann, and twin sister Millie. She was also the aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her father Marin, mother Maria, brother Nick, and sister Tina. Services are being held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, November 22, 2019. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The San Pedro Boys and Girls Club-Art Academy, 1200 S. Cabrillo Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90732 or The San Pedro Pirate Boosters, 1536 W. 25th Street Box #232, San Pedro, CA 90732. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
Download Now