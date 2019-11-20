|
Diane (Batina) Spinosa Oct. 28, 1939 - Nov. 15, 2019 Diane (Batina) Spinosa, a lifelong resident of San Pedro, CA, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was 80 years old at the time of her death. Diane graduated from San Pedro High School in the Winter Class of 1958. After graduating, she attended dental hygenist school. In 1961 she married Sal Spinosa and remained in love with him for 58 years. In 1964 her son, Guy, was born followed three years later with the birth of her daughter, Julene. When her children were born, she became a fulltime stay-at-home mom. Diane was extremely talented. There was nothing she couldn't do: paint, draw, dance, sing, sew, bake; the list was endless. In recent years Diane started the San Pedro Chapter of the Red Hat Society, The Cranberry Tarts, where she reigned as their queen. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family at family events or at San Pedro High Football games. In addition to her husband Sal, Diane leaves behind her children, Guy (Shari) and Julene along with her grandchildren: Victoria, Mike, and Giovanna. She is survived by her brother Antone, sister Mary Ann, and twin sister Millie. She was also the aunt and great aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her father Marin, mother Maria, brother Nick, and sister Tina. Services are being held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Friday, November 22, 2019. Rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The San Pedro Boys and Girls Club-Art Academy, 1200 S. Cabrillo Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90732 or The San Pedro Pirate Boosters, 1536 W. 25th Street Box #232, San Pedro, CA 90732.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 20, 2019