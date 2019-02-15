|
Dianne Greene Hayes
Our beloved Dianne Greene Hayes passed on Saturday, February 9 2019. She was the loving wife of Ken, the mother of Scott & Doug & the Grandmother of Ethan, Kelsi, and Leah & the mother in law of Lan Hayes & Sol Hayes. Dianne also had a sister, Ginny Mower & brother, Alan Greene. Dianne truly enjoyed her life, made many happy with her acts kindness & beautiful smile. She loved collecting antiques & country music. May she Rest In Peace in the happiness of heaven! Viewing will be held on Sat 2/16 @ The White & Day Ctr, 901 Torrance Blvd, @ 10:30 and Mass @ St James Church @ 12:30 in Redondo Beach with a reception following the Mass @ St James. In lieu of sending flowers pls make a donation to the Family Promise, https://Familypromise.osb.org, 2930 El Dorado, Torrance, CA
