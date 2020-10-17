August 15, 2020 Dianne Marott passed away at her home in Rancho Palos Verdes on August 15, 2020. She was born in Long Beach, California to Luella and Lon Hurley. She served the community as a registered nurse. Dianne and Richard Marott were members of the Palos Verdes Symphony, Redondo Beach Performing Arts, and Act II of the Norris Theater. Dianne also did extensive work with cat rescue groups. She leaves behind many friends in the community. Her ashes will be scattered in Hawaii by her family.





