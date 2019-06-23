|
|
September 16, 1943 - May 18, 2019 Dietmar Farkas, 75, of Gardena, CA died May 18, 2019. He was born in Gleiwitz, Germany. On June 14, 1968 he married Barbara at the Mission Inn, in Riverside, CA. They have one daughter, Karin. Dietmar was drafted and served in the US Army in 1969. After serving in the US Army, he taught High School in Melbourne, Australia for several years before moving to Torrance, CA in 1975. He was employed at Bishop Montgomery High School from 1975 until 2017. He taught German, U.S. History, American Government and Anthropology throughout the years. He leaves his beloved wife, Barbara; his daughter, Karin and Fianc‚, Chad of Orange County, CA; and his grandson, Cristian of Gardena, CA. He also leaves a sister Claudia and husband Salah of Rawda, Kuwait. He also leaves nephew, Talal and wife, Wafa and nephew, Mishal of Rawda, Kuwait. A memorial service was held on June 4, 2019 at 11:30 am at in the Bishop Montgomery High School main gym with a reception that followed at The Schneider Retreat Center, on campus. An inurnment burial service will be held on July 12, 2019 at 11:15 am at the Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to Bishop Montgomery High School in his name www.bmhs-la.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 23, 2019