September 2, 1934 - May 1, 2020 Dixielee Jamison Kirby, 85, a 62 year resident of Manhattan Beach passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2020. Dixielee is survived by her husband Clark, daughter Diana Mayo (David), son Paul Kirby (Kristy Roth) and grandsons Adam Mayo and Gregory Mayo. Dixielee was born in Trinidad, Colorado. She met and married her husband of 63 years, Clark Kirby in 1956 while working in Denver. They moved to Manhattan Beach in 1957. They both loved the beach life and have felt blessed to be part of the beach community for so many years. Clark and Dixielee have been active members of St. Cross Episcopal Church in Hermosa Beach since 1960 and Dixielee loved serving her church especially as part of the Altar Guild. After they retired from TRW, Clark and Dixielee traveled the world especially enjoying their time in Paris and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Dixielee will be inurned in the St. Cross columbarium. Services will be held later this summer. Donations can be made to the St. Cross Episcopal Church Memorial Fund. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share messages.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 10, 2020.