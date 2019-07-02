|
|
08/01/1928 - 06/14/2019 It is with great sadness the family of Dolores Simonek announces her passing on June 14, 2019 at the age of 90. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born on August 1, 1928 to Katherine and Ira Draper in Hollywood, California. She attended Center Avenue School and Inglewood High School. While at Inglewood she met the love of her life, Gerald Simonek. They were married in 1946 and together had nine children. Dolores was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who was deeply committed to her family. She was passionate about all the time she spent at her "Happy Place", Seiad Valley, on the Klamath River in Northern California, where she spent summers with her family. Her greatest joy was her family. She also loved baking and painting with water colors. Her warm and generous heart will be remembered by all she touched. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and her daughters Claudia (Allen) Taniguchi and Mary Katherine. She is survived by her children Geraldine (William) Gard, Christine (Ernest) Haeger, Connie (Hendrik) Baars, Patricia (George) Hammers, Thomas (Katy) Simonek, Karen (Brian) Hendrick and Jean (Arno) Zwarg; her grandchildren Wesley (Shannon) Gard, Erich (Kelly) Haeger, Jennifer Baars, Stephanie (Stephen) Thorp, Allison Taniguchi, Adam Taniguchi, Michael (Megan) Hammers, Katherine (Joseph) Heavin, Andrew Hammers, Jeffrey Simonek, Gregory Simonek, Chad Simonek, Amy Simonek, Sierra Zwarg and Courtney Zwarg; great grandchildren Nicole Thorp, Sarah Thorp, Taylor Gard, Sydney Gard, Elias Haeger, Clara Heavin and Benjamin Heavin; sister June Ferrin; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on July 2nd at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Torrance Memorial Heart and Pulmonary Foundation. Please designate in Memory of Dolores Simonek: www.torrancememorial.org/GIving/Donate_Now
Published in Daily Breeze on July 2, 2019