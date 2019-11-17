Home

Don Floyd (Donovan) Diehl

Don Floyd (Donovan) Diehl Obituary
Don (Donovan) Floyd Diehl Don (Donovan) Floyd Diehl passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC after a brief but intense battle with brain cancer at the age of 82. Don is survived by his three children: Don Besner (Eileen) of Mission Viejo, CA, Dale Besner of Redondo Beach, CA, and Erin Besner Tuccinardi (Steve) of Dove Canyon, CA; five grandchildren; and his beloved partner, Cheryl Webb Junkmann of Chapel Hill, NC. For further information and to leave a message for the family, Don's full obituary can be read at www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 17, 2019
