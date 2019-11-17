|
|
Don (Donovan) Floyd Diehl Don (Donovan) Floyd Diehl passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home in Chapel Hill, NC after a brief but intense battle with brain cancer at the age of 82. Don is survived by his three children: Don Besner (Eileen) of Mission Viejo, CA, Dale Besner of Redondo Beach, CA, and Erin Besner Tuccinardi (Steve) of Dove Canyon, CA; five grandchildren; and his beloved partner, Cheryl Webb Junkmann of Chapel Hill, NC. For further information and to leave a message for the family, Don's full obituary can be read at www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 17, 2019