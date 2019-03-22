|
Dona Gay Lillefloren Smith passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019. She was born November 25, 1930 in Fargo, ND, the oldest child of Gerhard and Louise (Bobbie) Lillefloren. She was raised in California, having moved to Los Angeles with her family as a toddler, and graduated from Washington High School in 1948. She moved to Torrance in 1963 and lived there with Donald, her husband of 62 years, for the rest of her life. She enjoyed bowling, and was good enough to participate in the Western Women's Professional Bowling League. She also liked to travel, spend time with her friends and volunteered for numerous youth programs in West Torrance. She is survived by her husband Donald, sister Carol Boeddeker-Genet, children Douglas Smith (Barbara), Denise Wright and Daniel Smith (Julie), grandchildren Michael Smith, James Smith (Damla), Scott Wright (Caroly) and Mackenzie Smith, and great-grandson Scott R. Wright. She was preceded in death by her brother Dennis Lillefloren. No formal services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Torrance Memorial Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2019