On February 16, 2019, Donald A. Brown, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife Marguerite (Peggy) Brown. He is survived by his wife Diane (Santorelli) Clark-Brown and his three children Bradley, Donna and Bryan (Rick). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Rice Mortuary on Torrance Blvd.,Torrance at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190190-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 20, 2019