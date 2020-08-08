1/1
Donald and Dolores Diroll
Donald David Diroll Dolores (Dee) Ann Diroll Known for their devotion to their family and generous contribution of time and talent in their community, Donald David Diroll, age 91, passed on July 6, 2020 and Dolores (Dee) Ann Diroll, age 89, died July 14, 2020. Married for sixty-five years, they're survived by seven children, thirteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Their surviving children include Richard Diroll, Fair Oaks, CA; Daniel Diroll, Sacramento, CA; William Diroll, Lomita, CA; Beth Bowen, San Jose, CA; Barbara Lindo, Gustine, CA; Mary Diroll-Jones, Palos Verdes, CA; and Nancy Mejia, Littleton, CO. Don and Dee lived a simple life focussed on the needs of others. They took care of their family first and taught them the value of honest, selfless, compassionate work for the less fortunate members of the community. Don and Dee (who suffered from Alzheimer's) found their final resting place in Littleton, CO. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial mass on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Littleton, CO and the internment ceremony on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. Visit https://www.forevermissed.com/donanddee-diroll/ to view and share memories of them.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 8, 2020.
