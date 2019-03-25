|
February 2, 1942 - March 4, 2019 DAVIES, Donald Wayne Of Torrance, CA, passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 77. Don was the loving husband of Rae Thrasher; devoted father of Scott (Misty) Davies, Chris (Alisa) Davies and Juliette (Matt) Abshear, from his first marriage; stepfather of Tania Maync-Daly (Kyle Daly) and Vanessa (Will) Morrison; brother to Linda (late Richard) Cheatum and Maxine (Kipp) Silver; and adored Grandpa to Benjamin, Evelyn, Madeline, Mia, Hannah, Tyler, Noelle and Henry. Don was born February 2, 1942 to the late Marlais David Davies ("David") and the late Jean Bryson Davies (n‚e Mackie) in Goldfields in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Since childhood he maintained a love of the outdoors and a fascination with nature. Don was blessed with exceptional intelligence, which led him to earn a Ph.D. in physics studying under the renowned physicist and noble laureate Luis Alvarez at UC Berkeley. Subsequently after 1-2 year periods at UCLA, JPL, and The Aerospace Corporation, he spent nearly 20 years at TRW (later Northrop-Grumman Aerospace) contributing to optical technology, especially hyperspectral imaging. On leaving Northrop-Grumman and after a short period at Raytheon, he returned to The Aerospace Corporation for the last 11 years of his career. Don thrived on technical problem solving, continuing to work until a few weeks before his death. He was a serious amateur astronomer, using data taken from his home rooftop observatory to contribute to professional scientific publications. All who worked with him professionally will remember him fondly for his keen insight and gentle demeanor. As much as Don was a scientist and a thinker, his family meant everything to him. He was a constant loving presence in the lives of his children, and enjoyed spending time with them and his grandchildren on many trips and family gatherings This included his cabins in the San Bernardino Mountains where he took pleasure in hiking and viewing the night sky through his telescopes. He was a caring, loyal friend to many and will be dearly missed. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Don may contact W.M. Keck Observatory, California Association for Research in Astronomy, 65-1120 Mamalahoa Highway, Kamuela, HI 96743, Attn: Joan Campbell; (808) 881-3854. If you prefer, donations may also be made to your local animal shelter. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 25, 2019