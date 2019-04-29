|
03/26/1927 - 04/20/2019 Don was born in Des Moines, IA on March 26th 1927 and raised on the southside of Chicago, IL. He passed away peacefully on April 20th 2019 in Rancho Palos Verdes. Don came to California in 1947. He is survived by his son Eric, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Don dropped out of Hirsch High School in 1945 to join the Marine Corps. He would then serve seven years in the USMC. After the WWII, Don attended Pepperdine College where he would meet his future wife Roberta. He graduated from Pepperdine in 1951 and was married in 1952. He would then father two fine sons, Gordon and Eric. They became the biggest pride in his life. Don served 30 years with the LAUSD as a teacher and administrator. Donald was a life member of the Gardena Nisei Memorial Post 1961 and the American Legion. Don was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of San Pedro for over 50 years. Don was a member of the National Football Foundation. He was also a member of the 100 and 442 Go For Broke Monument where he had many friends. Don also served with the Salvation Army and work at Kaiser hospital as a volunteer for 10 years.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 29, 2019