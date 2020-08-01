May 5, 1929 - July 24, 2020 Don was a 47 year resident of San Pedro. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife Jan of 57 years. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Starr; son, Steven (Theresa) Starr, Grandchildren Eben McKenzie, Colin (Tishelle) McKenzie and Sophia Starr and great grandchildren Rhiannon Butler and Mason McKenzie. Don was born in Los Angeles the year of the great depression and joined the Army Air Corp in 1946. After an honorable discharge he met Jan Rawlins and married her in 1952. Don spent his career in the Aerospace industry starting in the "space age" of the 50's and 60's designing test rockets until his retirement at 75 years old. Private family services to be held. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.