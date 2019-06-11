May 13, 1926 - June 7, 2019 Donald Hughes passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, at his home in Murrieta, CA, at the age of 93. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, and enlisted in the Army just before his 18th birthday to fight in WWII. Shortly after the war ended he met the love of his life, Marie, in Liege, Belgium. Just after returning to the States in 1946, he was honorably discharged and asked Marie to marry him. In 1947 she made the long journey from Belgium to New York by boat and then took a train from New York to Los Angeles to join him and they married soon thereafter. He was a San Pedro businessman running his watch and clock repair shop on Pacific Avenue for approximately 40 years. During this time he was an active member of the San Pedro Elks Club and continued to be after retiring. He was a resident of San Pedro for close to 60 years before moving to Murrieta, CA, for health reasons in September 2017.. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years and survived by his four adoring children: Jim, Susan, Gary and Jeannette. He leaves one grandchild, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a kind and gentle man who loved bowling and golfing throughout his lifetime. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many. The viewing will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm and the funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:30 pm, both at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Green Hills Memorial Park Rancho Palos Verdes, CA Published in Daily Breeze on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary