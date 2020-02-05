|
|
Donald Lee "Papa" Hale Donald Lee "Papa" Hale, our patriarch, passed on December 22nd 2019. He will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We will miss his sense of humor and his smile that could light up a room. Born June 19, 1930 in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Lillian Hale. He traveled to San Pedro at age 12 with his Mother and sister Billie (deceased) where he settled for the remainder of his life. A Korean War Veteran and retired Brakeman from Southern Pacific Railroad (37 years) He was a devoted husband to his wife and soulmate of 64 years, Teddy L. Hale. Survived by his sister, Judith Berry; daughters, Piper Hale (Efren Quintana) and Tami Brumwell (Steve); grandchildren, Summer Campbell (Matt), C.J. Ferguson (Abbie), Karissa Tresch (Shane), Stevie Brumwell and Efren M. Quintana (Miranda). He also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, 2 nephews and 5 nieces. Please join us as we celebrate his life on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at United Methodist Church, 580 6th Street, San Pedro at 11:00am followed by a reception at the Double Tree, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 5, 2020