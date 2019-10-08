Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Rice Mortuary
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA 90503
(310) 792-7599
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lighthouse Mortuary (previously Rice)
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Lighthouse Mortuary (previously Rice)
5310 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA
View Map
1935 - 2019
Donald Morris Borne Obituary
Jan 1, 1935 - Sep 28, 2019 Don passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Torrance Memorial Hospital in Torrance California. He was 84 years old. Don was born in Los Angeles California and was the only child to Edith (Jennings) and Andy Borne. Don was raised in Los Angeles and attended Washington High School and was a member of the track team. After High School Don enlisted in the US Navy and worked as a communications specialist on a support ship and was stationed in Guam for part of his duty. During this time he received an award for good behavior. After serving his country for four years, he enlisted with the Navy reserves for an additional two more years. After his military duty was completed, Don returned to the Los Angeles area and started his career at Pacific Semi-Conductor Electronics Incorporated where he met his, soon to be, wife Angie. After PSI, he began his career in telecommunications. He worked for Pacific Bell for many years and continued with them when they became AT&T. In all he spent 49 years with AT&T before retiring with special recognition for not missing a day of work (other than vacations). Don grew up with a family of boating enthusiasts and he became an avid water skier and boater himself. He raced boats for a few years but got the most enjoyment out of teaching others how to water ski and about the rules of the water. After retirement he and his wife continued his passion for boating and fishing at Lake Havasu, Arizona where they spent many years of their life enjoying the great outdoors with their family and a fishing pole in their hands. Don is survived by his wife Angie of 54 years, daughters Sheryl Martinus and husband Fred, Linda Shapleigh and husband Ted and his son Bob Lumley and his wife Fawn, ten grandkids and ten great grandkids. Services will be Thursday October 17, 2019 at Lighthouse Mortuary (previously Rice), 5310 Torrance Blvd, Torrance with viewing from 4:00 -6:00pm, Service at 6:00pm and Reception beginning at 7:00pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 8, 2019
